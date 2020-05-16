Saleyard Distillery fast-tracked to shelves at Dan Murphy’s

When bars and restaurants closed in March, half of Saleyard Distillery’s business disappeared.

Now, thanks to a fast-tracking initiative by Dan Murphy’s, the local business has been able to get back on its feet.

According to head distiller Warren Brewer, 95 per cent of Saleyard’s business came from bottle shops and bars.

So when COVID-19 restrictions came into effect and bars were forced to close their doors, the Rockhampton distillery had to find other ways to keep the business going.

“We switched over to doing hand sanitiser for a little while, which was helpful and kept the staff employed,” Mr Brewer said.

However, this avenue quickly dried up when larger distilleries began manufacturing sanitiser as well, but for a fraction of the cost.

Now, Endeavour Drinks and Dan Murphy’s have come to Saleyard’s aid by fast-tracking three of its products to store shelves across Queensland.

“We’ve already got a couple of products in with Dan’s but now they’ve fast-tracked another three products, so they didn’t have to go through the normal process, which takes almost a year,” Mr Brewer said.

Instead, Dan Murphy’s processed Saleyard’s Capricorn Rum Liqueur, Billy Goat’s Barrel Aged Gin and Bill Goat’s Old Tom Gin in just three weeks.

Although this new stock won’t make up for business lost from bars, according to Mr Brewer it will go a long way in helping the business to get back on its feet.

“It will make a massive difference. It means we can have more staff on now, along with JobKeeper obviously, but we have work for them to do now instead of just twiddling their thumbs,” Mr Brewer said.

The initiative by Endeavour Drinks has seen more than 300 suppliers, most of them small producers, have products fast-tracked into stores like Dan Murphy’s nationwide.

The company’s managing director Steve Donohue said the initiative was set up to assist struggling suppliers in these difficult times.

“Our success as a business relies on the outstanding products that producers around the country create and supply us with, and it’s important that we do as much as we can to support them during this time of crisis,” Mr Donohue said.

