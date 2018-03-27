Salim hit with prohibited drug charges

Salim Mehajer has been hit with charges for allegedly supplying prohibited drugs.

Salim Mehajer has been hit with charges for allegedly supplying prohibited drugs.

JUST when you thought things couldn't get worse for Salim Mehajer, he's now been hit with charges for allegedly supplying prohibited drugs.

The controversial former deputy Auburn mayor allegedly supplied anxiety and painkilling drugs, which police uncovered during a November 8 raid on his $3 million Lidcombe home.

According to reports by 7 News, police allegedly found 50 alprazolam tablets - commonly known as Xanax - and 174 tablets of Enzone and Targin.

Police were waiting for results to confirm what the drugs were before releasing details.

Mehajer will be formally charged on Wednesday, when he fronts a court charged with staging a car crash in October last year.

The troubled businessman is currently in prison while he awaits trial.

The fresh allegations come less than a week after he was declared bankrupt by a Federal Circuit Court judge, when one of his companies failed to pay a debt of over $200,000 for a lavish marble staircase built in his home.

The order means the estate of the former Auburn deputy mayor will be managed by a trustee who will take control of his property and financial affairs and deal with his creditors.

Earlier this month, the disgraced businessman was placed on a good behaviour bond for assaulting a taxi driver with an EFTPOS machine last April.

In February, he was found guilty of assaulting a television reporter when he slammed his car door on her arm.