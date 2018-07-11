Salmon kofta bhuna

INGREDIENTS

FOR THE KOFTA:

500g salmon fillet or chital fish

1 tsp mixed powder (see below) or curry powder

1/2 tsp ground turmeric

1 tsp chilli powder

3 tbsp finely chopped coriander

2 spring onions, thinly sliced

1/2 tsp salt, or to taste

Oil, for shallow frying

FOR THE SAUCE:

2 tbsp rapeseed oil

2 onions, finely chopped

1/2 each green and red capsicum, diced

3 garlic cloves, finely chopped

3 spring onions, roughly chopped

2 green chillies, finely chopped

3 tbsp finely chopped coriander

1 tsp ground turmeric

1 tsp chilli powder

1 tbsp mixed powder or curry powder

20 cherry tomatoes, cut in half

Salt

Lemon or lime wedges, to serve

MIXED POWDER:

3 tbsp cumin powder

3 tbsp coriander powder

3 tbsp paprika

3 tbsp turmeric

4 tbsp curry powder

1 tbsp garam masala

METHOD

In a food processor, blitz the salmon or chital until you have a thick paste. Add the rest of the kofta ingredients, except the oil, and mix well. Set aside. To make the sauce, heat the rapeseed oil in a large pan over medium-high heat. When visibly hot, stir in the chopped onions and diced capsicum and fry until the onion is soft and translucent. Stir in the garlic, spring onions, chillies, coriander and the ground spices and stir it all up well. Add just enough water to cover and simmer until the water is almost evaporated.

Meanwhile, form the fish paste into about 12 small, flat koftas. In a large frying pan, pour in oil to the depth of about 2.5cm and heat it over medium-high heat. When hot, add the koftas and fry for about 2 minutes on one side. Flip over and fry for another 2 minutes or until cooked through. Place the tomatoes and koftas on top of the simmering sauce for a couple of minutes until the tomatoes are warmed through. Season with salt to taste. To serve, divide the sauce mixture equally between four warmed plates. Place three koftas on each and serve with wedges of lemon or lime.

The Curry Guy.

This is an edited extract from The Curry Guy Easy by Dan Toombs, published by Quadrille, RRP $24.99 and is available where all good books are sold. Photography © Kris Kirkham