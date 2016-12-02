Salt N Battered offers plate of difference in food court

IFRESH SEAFOOD: Iris Cheng is offering shoppers a different option in the Stockland Rockhampton food court after opening up fish and chip shop Salt N Battered earlier this week.

IRIS Cheng wanted to offer local shoppers a different dining option when it came to deciding on what they would eat for lunch in the Stockland Rockhampton food court.

Which is why Iris opened up the food court's newest addition,Salt N Battered, a fish and chip shop which opened earlier this week in the centre. Iris said she wanted to open the business after she thought a seafood option was missing from the dining selection.

"I used to own the Pasta, Pizza Plus food business here in the food court so I have been in this business before,” she said.

"I wanted to offer fish and chips and seafood because there was nothing like that here and I wanted to bring something new in this part of the centre. We offer fresh seafood that we batter and crumb here on site as well as salads.

"It's exciting to offer something new to the customers and the first week is always the hardest but we've received good feedback and obviously it can only get better from here.”

Iris said her favourite part of the centre was the food court where people came to get a variety of food and come together.

"I always wanted to own a small business in the shopping centre, especially Stockland because it's the biggest centre in Rockhampton,” she said.

"My previous business closed in the food court about three years ago so it was a good chance to open something new and fresh for the customers and I love this area of the centre where people come together to enjoy the food.”