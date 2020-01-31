Salute to our community heroes

Hi valued reader.

I wanted to share my thoughts on the Australia Day celebrations with a focus on the wonderful folk recognised for their contribution towards their fellow residents.

I congratulate all the people honoured in the Australia Day awards over the last weekend and also thank them for their service to the community.

I also thank those who were nominated but didn’t win an award due to the high number of worthy contenders.

It was terrific to see one of our great community champions, Keith Ireland, receive the Citizen of the Year award for the Rockhampton Region. Courageous cancer warrior wins award following battle

Keith’s citation highlights his amazing work in raising $225,000 for cancer research following his two battles with cancer in 2007 and 2013.

His story is truly inspirational and ongoing.

Keith has also been a fixture in The Morning Bulletin for many years with his bird life column and would be well known to readers.

While Keith’s achievements are amazing, we can all be community champions by doing our bit when required.

When you put your hand up to help out you are also benefiting yourself.

“One of this year’s nominees is as young as five years old, which is heartening to see and proves age is no barrier when contributing to your community.

People who are involved and engaged with their community are also generally more fulfilled and happy in their lives.

Touching honour for adored Gracemere couple

Many of you will be able to attest to that outcome.

Aus Day nominee brings schools, transport to Solomon Islands

One of the big positives from the bushfire emergency has been how the nation has responded to the crisis with overwhelming displays of generosity and kindness.

I’m always proud to be Australian but this year that emotion has a sharper edge to it.

Until next time, may you saty safe and prosper.

Regards,

Frazer Pearce