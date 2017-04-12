Saluting our heroes from the Debbie disaster

Wayne and Glenda Wisley steers their boat through the flooded streets of Depot Hill in Rockhampton, Thursday, April 6, 2017. Floodwaters resulting from ex-cyclone Debbie are expected inundate parts of Rockhampton with the Fitzroy River expected to reach 9 metres at midday on Thursday. (AAP Image/Dan Peled) NO ARCHIVING

CYCLONE DEBBIE was a calamity that stretched hundreds of kilometres and devastated not just our community but communities across two states.

Now The Morning Bulletin is doing its bit for the recovery effort -- and we need your help.

Debbie's devastating winds and consequent floods left eight dead, cost more than $1 billion dollars and will take years to recover and repair.

But amidst the carnage have emerged remarkable stories of heroism - from the small but important gestures of people running sausage sizzles to feed people during the clean-up, to the harrowing detail of the drowning mother trying desperately to save her children near Tweed.

Here in Central Queensland our community was tested by massive falls of rain, flash flooding, wind gusts in excess of 120kmh and a major flood in the Fitzroy River system which included an 8.9m peak in Rockhampton.

We are honouring those who showed true spirit and heroism with a special glossy book retelling the stories of those fighting back against everything Debbie could throw at them.

Produced by The Morning Bulletin the book will cover Debbie's trail from Townsville to Lismore. All profits from the sale of the book will be going to support the recovery effort and it will be sold in your local newsagent next month.

To kick things off we're asking The Morning Bulletin readers to tell us what stories of heroism they encountered during Debbie.

It might be someone you spotted caring for battered wildlife or a local church group helping clean up after flooding. Or perhaps it was a local SES worker plucking someone from a swollen river or even a power worker doing extraordinary things to get the power back on after in wild winds.

We need you to help us honour Debbie's heroes.

Debbie crossed the coastline of Queensland on March 28 but even as it petered out the effects of the tropical cyclone continued to hammer the state and then Northern New South Wales and New Zealand.

"Help us help those still in need by telling these wonderful stories," editor Frazer Pearce said. "And then help again by buying a copy of the book so we raise more funding for the recovery fightback."

We'll have more information and how you can get the book in coming weeks.

In the meantime, email your story or pictures to: tmbully@capnews.com.au with CYCLONE DEBBIE in the subject line.