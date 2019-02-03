Salvation Army help worker humbled by award win

A HUMBLE Jenny Wayman laughed as she was asked about her Community Initiative Award she received on Australia Day.

"I like to be anonymous, I love my work but I don't do this for the awards,” she said.

Ms Wayman is a former nurse turned help worker for the Salvation Army and is the key facilitator of the First Step To Recovery program which aims to help people deal with addiction and re-connect with their families.

She was delighted to later find out that one of the people she had helped with their recovery, nominated her for the award.

"The fact that one of the participants in the group nominated, that's really special because it shows me I'm actually making a change,” she said.

She discussed the ins and outs of the First Step to Recovery program and said her previous work in correctional facilities inspired the approach to delivering care.

"For a long time, the Salvation Army have run live-in facilities, but I wanted provide an outpatient program as well.

"We called it 'First Step Recovery' because people actually have to take steps to recover.

"People seeking aid need to actually request help from us, and that is one step.”

The program offers a range of services to people in need that can be individualised for specific needs.

The journey has been a learning experience for Jenny and she constantly passes her newfound knowledge on to people in her care.

"People's level of addiction is different and everyone's recovery is different,” she said.

The program also offers family support including the "Sea-change” program which is a six-week program that runs four times a year.

Jenny wanted to assure the public that there are still plenty of vacancies in the programs and is available for all.

She said the only requirements for the program is that patients remain open and honest.

Last week, The Morning Bulletin reported children as young as 11 have been presenting with addictions to ice and Jenny has also noticed a worsening problem with ice addiction in Rockhampton.

"It's definitely getting worse, especially ice,” she said

"Ice in particular is quite cheap and very easily addictive”

For those considering seeking help, Jenny said the First Step to Recovery Program's door is always open.