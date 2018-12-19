Salvos lend helping hand with Christmas hampers

HAPPY HAMPERS: Captain BJ Moulder with one of the hampers that are currently being assembled by the Salvation Army this year.

SALVATION Army are busily packing Christmas hampers to give to people having a tough time right now and it's all because of the generosity of businesses and community members who want to bring a smile to the faces of others.

Yeppoon Salvation Army Store Manager Margie Turner said she continually feels so much joy when she sees just how much compassion we have within our community.

"Not everyone has the ability to celebrate Christmas due to financial hardship and life's struggles, so it is wonderful to be able to do something to bring a little joy to people's lives,” Margie said.

"It is thanks to the generosity of so many people in this community that we are able to offer Christmas hampers and toys for families who need a helping hand.

"It is impossible to thank everyone that has helped as so many people donate funds, goods and toys anonymously, but we would like everyone who has helped to know that your help has been greatly appreciated.

"This year we have had donations from students and staff from St Ursula's College, young Sky Johnson who was in last week's Mirror, Ray White Yeppoon, Australia Post Yeppoon, CQU, The Real Group, Yeppoon Lionesses, Beaches Restaurant and High Valley Dawn as well as all the individuals who anonymously donated goods and new toys for distribution. Margie said donations of non-perishable items and cash donations can be made all year round by simply dropping them into the Salvos family store in Yeppoon.