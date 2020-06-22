Menu
Samantha Armytage announces engagement with diamond ring. Picture: Samantha Armytage/Instagram
Celebrity

Sam Armytage announces engagement

by Alex Turner-Cohen
22nd Jun 2020 8:50 AM

Sunrise host Samantha Armytage has announced her engagement to boyfriend Richard Lavender by flashing her diamond ring on an Instagram post to her 230,000 followers.

Armytage, 43, has been dating 60-year-old Lavender since at least November last year after they officially confirmed their relationship to media - and clearly it's been going well.

Samantha Armytage announced her engagement today.
"What a year …" Armytage wrote in the Instagram post today, accompanied by a picture of herself and Lavender embracing and a ring and heart emoji.

Wrapped up in a beanie and puffer jacket, Armytage is beaming and her newly-placed engagement ring was clearly visible on her left hands.

Armytage and Lavender have largely kept their relationship out of the spotlight.

She and Lavender have been dating since November last year. Picture: Samantha Armytage/Instagram
On Valentine's Day this year, Richard called into Sunrise live on air to give her a romantic surprise.

"It's Rich! Happy Valentine's Day," Richard said.

"I'm much more romantic than Sammy," he added. "You told me you wanted a surprise."

Richard went on to reveal that he had made Sam a gift for the special day and explained how he had been trying to "throw her off the scent" to surprise her.

The happy couple. ;.
Speaking to WHO magazine's Sexiest People issue, described Lavender as a "decent" and "very honest" man and added that the most attractive thing about him was he's "comfortable in his own skin".

Richard lives in a 40-hectare property in Bowral, NSW, the same country town where Sam owns a $2.2 million five-bedroom retreat.

It's believed the couple spend most weekends together in the Southern Highlands, while Sam returns to her $2.5 million Bondi home in the week.

