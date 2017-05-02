Sam brews up a Yeppoon small business success

Lure Living owners Sam O'Brien and Dee Ann Busby. Sam will be attending next month's Queensland Small Business Week (2017 QSBW).

A YEPPOON coffee shop is brewing up a plan for success by attending next month's Queensland Small Business Week.

Lure Living also serves healthy, heart-conscious meals and has a backyard garden, providing mums and bubs with a relaxing environment to enjoy a coffee break.

Co-owner Sam O'Brien has also introduced the Shop 4703 initiative, which helps bring local business owners together once a week to discuss issues.

Ms O'Brien is one of thousands of small business operators who will participate in the small business week initiative from May 15 to 20.

She said she hoped the event would take her business to the next level.

"Gone are the days where people work against each other and compete for business,” Ms O'Brien said.

"Nowadays small businesses want to work together to create a successful business for each other. They feed off each other and want to see each other succeed.

"Lots of new business owners have a dream, but they don't know everything and need to be exposed to how hard it can actually be to start and grow a successful small business.”

Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga said businesses like Lure Living helped make Queensland the nation's leader for small business success.

"Lure Living is among more than 414,000 Queensland small businesses injecting $100 billion into the state's economy,” Ms Lauga said.

More than 5000 people are expected to participate in 2017 QSBW, with key events already locked in.

Queensland small business owners and operators aged 16 years and above also have the chance to win $10,000 via the 2017 QSBW social media challenge, sponsored by Australia Post.

Entries close Friday 5 May, with the winner announced in Brisbane on Friday, May 19. Full details about the competition can be found on the 2017 QSBW web app.

For further information regarding Queensland Small Business Week, visit the 2017 QSBW website.