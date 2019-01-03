Menu
The couple welcomed their second child into the world less than a month ago. Picture: Instagram
Sam and Phoebe Burgess call time on marriage

by Briana Domjen
3rd Jan 2019 1:45 PM
Three years after their lavish Bowral wedding, NRL player Sam Burgess and his former journalist wife Phoebe have called time on their marriage.

The couple, who share two children together, are understood to have told their family and close friends the marriage is over.

It is believed Phoebe is at her parents home in Bowral.

Sam and Phoebe Burgess. Picture: Instagram

It comes less than a month after the Rabbitohs star player and his former journalist wife welcomed the arrival of their second born, a son William "Billy" Burgess, on December 9.

Phoebe took to Instagram writing: "Welcome to our world little big man, our hearts are so full. #FamilyofFour." The couple also have a 23-month-old daughter, Poppy.

Rumours of a split started last week after a social media post from Sam's sister in law Joanna Burgess. The picture showed Sam with his siblings and family on Christmas Day at the Watsons Bay Boutique Hotel but Phoebe wasn't there.

It is believed the marriage came to an end earlier last month but the couple have vowed to keep it civil for the sake of their young children.

Both Phoebe and Sam, who are usually notoriously prolific on social media, haven't shared anything online since the arrival of their second born.

Confidential has approached the couple's agent for comment.

Phoebe worked as a magazine journalist before taking up life as a blogger and influencer when she got together with the footballer, who originally hails from the UK.

