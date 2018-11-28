Burgess opens fire at ‘selfish players’

Sam Burgess has claimed that "individual egos" and "selfish players" contributed to England's painful 2015 World Cup demise.

Burgess was part of an England squad that crashed out in the pool stage - the first host nation in Rugby World Cup history to suffersuch a fate. Head coach Stuart Lancaster and defence specialist Andy Farrell, who will succeed Joe Schmidt as Ireland bossafter next year's World Cup, were among those who departed Twickenham in the aftermath of events three years ago.

Lancasterhas gone on to mastermind Leinster's push to the summit of European rugby, while Farrell has received widespread acclaim forhis work with Ireland and the British and Irish Lions.

In a series of tweets on Tuesday, rugby league star Burgess, who won five union caps for England in 2015 - including three at the World Cup - during a stint with Premiership club Bath, has hit out following criticism on social media of his role in that tournament.

‘What cost us an early exit was individual egos and selfish players’.

Burgess tweeted: "I seem to be getting a few tweets regarding the Rugby WC in 2015.... Still. If people actually rewatched the games I participated in you will see I added to the team. What cost us an early exit was individual egos and selfish players not following our leader.

"Which Essentially cost the coach and other great men their jobs. Tournaments are not won by the coaching staff or one player. It takes a commitment from the full group. I guarantee you this, I was committed but others had their own agendas.

"One day I will tell my side of the story, but for now I love watching @EnglandRugbyand cannot wait to see them as they prepare for the 2019 WC in Japan."

Burgess returned to rugby league following the 2015 World Cup, signing a lucrative deal with South Sydney.