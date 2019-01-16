Dastyari cracks: ‘I blew up my life’

Dastyari, third from left, among the other contestants on the current season of ‘I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here”. Channel Ten.

Dastyari, third from left, among the other contestants on the current season of ‘I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here”. Channel Ten.

SAM Dastyari made a startling drug confession during a candid discussion about the collapse of his political career on Ten's reality show I'm A Celebrity last night.

"I have done every single drug," Dastyari told his fellow contestants in the jungle on I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here.

Dastyari was talking about the depressive period of prescription drugs and binge drinking he slumped into after his career in Canberra ended.

The Labor senator quit the Australian Senate in December 2017 after weeks of controversy over his links and interactions with Chinese donors.

But Dastyari also told his jungle companions he was "an arrogant prick" and ranted for several minutes about his downfall and how he was responsible.

"I was out of control, and when it came crashing down, it all crashed. The hard bit there is accepting I was completely responsible for my own downfall."

Talking about the "Shanghai Sam" Chinese scandal which ended his life as an MP, Dastyari said "I blew up my entire life.

Sam Dastayari on I'm A Celeb.

"My career is over. My marriage is over. My reputation is in shatters.

"All that is completely self-inflicted and there is a darkness to that.

"I lost everything."

Fellow contestant Yvie Jones looked unimpressed by Dastyari's outpouring, chiding him, "You didn't lose your kids and you didn't lose your life."

On Twitter, some viewers were not impressed by Dastyari's revelations, with @OZzSue 1 tweeting "Shanghai Sam asks why am I doing this #ImACelebrityAU? You're doing it Sam because your a media whore"

Michael Byrnes tweeted, "So the Sam Dastyari rehabilitation campaign begins ... here we go".

Nathan Hall was more brutal, tweeting, "Sam Dastyari and his bulls**t sob story can both f*** off."

Mark Chadwick wrote on Twitter, "Not watching, but I have to say that Mr Dastyari is making even more of a dick of himself".

I'm A Celeb airs 7:30pm Sundays - Thursdays on Ten.