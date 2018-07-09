Shoulder surgery to end Day’s season

SAM Day's comeback season is over after a consultation with a leading surgeon determined he requires a shoulder operation.

Day flew back to the Coast from Melbourne on Monday night after the lunch-time meeting with Dr Greg Hoy, who repaired Gary Ablett's shoulder in 2014.

He will meet with club doctors to map out a treatment plan and rehabilitation schedule but football manager Jon Haines said surgery was unavoidable.

Ideally the operation will be performed in the next week or two to give Day adequate recovery time to join the club for pre-season.

"It looks like it requires surgery and there will be a 16-week rehabilitation period,'' Haines said.

It brings an end to one of the best stories of the year for the Suns after Day bounced back strongly from a year out of the game because of a badly dislocated hip.

Sam Day celebrates a goal with David Swallow.

The leg drove through the hip joint with such force it broke a chunk of bone off the casing which had to be reattached with a screw.

At one stage former coach Rodney Eade feared he would never play again.

Meanwhile, Suns captain Steven May escaped suspension for a strike on Kangaroos' star Shaun Higgins but is still in doubt after suffering a knock to the hip in the 37-point loss at Etihad Stadium on Sunday.

May was still sore and will need to rapidly improve to take his place against Essendon at Metricon Stadium on Saturday.

The Suns have reported better news for Touk Miller who suffered a thumb injury. Haines said he had pulled up well and was a certain starter for the Bombers' clash.

May was given a reprieve after he was fined $2000 for a heavy strike to the midriff of star North Melbourne midfielder Shaun Higgins on Sunday.

Steven May gets into a scuffle with North Melbourne players.

Alex Sexton, who tagged the Brownlow Medal contender, was also fined for striking him off the ball.

May's was the more serious incident and earned the post-match wrath of his coach Stuart Dew who said the captain had let the club down.

At the time of the incident the Suns were full of momentum and clawing back an early deficit.

The free kick and goal became a turning point.

A similar incident by Fremantle's Michael Walters on Adelaide's Jake Kelly in Round 12 was graded medium impact and earned the Docker a one-week ban.

However, Match Review Officer Michael Christian said he was comfortable the incident was graded low impact.

Gold Coast expect to welcome some troops back through the NEAFL this week with Matt Rosa, Brayden Fiorini and Jack Bowes listed for fitness tests at training on Wednesday.

Ben Ainsworth, who was rested last weekend, is also expected to be available.