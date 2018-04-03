Reid to lend Buddy a helping hand

LANCE Franklin looks like he may finally get some support in the Swans forward line with Sam Reid set to return for Saturday night's Sydney Derby at the SCG.

Franklin has done amazingly well on his own kicking 12 goals in the opening two rounds as Reid missed the opening matches after suffering hamstring tightness in the lead up to Round 1 against West Coast.

The versatile swingman will need to get through training tomorrow to get the all clear.

"He's important to our structure and he gives us flexibility," Swans coach John Longmire said.

"His form was pretty good over the pre-season so we think he'd be a good addition. If he gets through training and he'll be a handy target up forward. We need to use the ball better, we need to get better especially after the way we used the ball on the weekend."

Longmire has also given the thumbs up to Dan Hannebery, who copped a worrying knock to the knee late in Sunday's loss to Port Adelaide.

Josh Kennedy, Sam Reid, Lance Franklin and Gary Rohan sing the song.

It was a similar blow to the one he suffered in the 2016 Grand Final when he collided with Bulldogs skipper Easton Wood.

"Hannebery pulled up fine," Longmire said.

"It was a bit concerning when it first happened. He probably dodged a bullet and we expect him to play."

Livewire midfielder Zak Jones was a late withdrawal from Sunday's loss to Port Adelaide with a tight calf and remains touch and go to be ready in time for the clash with the Giants.

"We're not sure with Jones we won't know until he attempts to train on Thursday," Longmire said.

"We will give him till then to see how he pulls up."

Dan Hannebery at Sydney training. Picture: Phil Hillyard

While the Swans forward line looks instantly better with Reid's return the showdown between the old bulls of Sydney's midfield (Josh Kennedy, Luke Parker and Dan Hannebery) and the young bulls of the Giants (Josh Kelly, Dylan Shiel and Callan Ward) will be worth the price of admission.

Kennedy and Ward were both on hand at the SCG media call ahead of the 14th edition of the Sydney Derby.

"The battles that these guys don't get any less," Longmire said.

"You have two of the absolute quality on-ballers in the competition sitting at this table and will be going at it this weekend. It's always an important battle and one that I know both teams look forward to. We have an enormous amount of respect for the Giants, we've had so great battles."