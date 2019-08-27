Samaritan became victim after helping stranded woman

Georgia Ann Burnett pleaded guilty to 10 charges in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court on July 7.

A DRUG addict who was a victim of domestic violence took advantage of a good Samaritan who pulled over to help her when her car broke down on the Bruce Highway and drove her back to Rockhampton.

Georgia Ann Burnett, 26, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on Friday to 30 charges including fraud, stealing, drug driving, attempted fraud, evade fare, failing to appear in court, possess dangerous drugs and receive tainted property.

Burnett was subject to 17 suspended sentences at the time of some offences.

Police prosecutor Mark Platt said the victim, a truck driver, was travelling north on the Bruce Highway towards Calliope on June 17, 2019, between 5.30am and 6am when he noticed a white vehicle parked on the side of the road.

Mr Platt said the victim gave Burnett, the driver of the white car, a lift to get a battery for the car, then drove her back to the car but it was no longer where they left it.

Mr Platt said the truck driver then drove her back to Rockhampton.

He said the victim noticed afterwards that his wallet was missing from his dash and received a call from his bank about suspicious transactions.

The court heard Burnett used the good Samaritan's cards to make eight payWave transactions at supermarkets at Calliope starting just after 7.30am that morning.

There were a further three attempts which were declined.

And this was not the only fraud charges Burnett was sentenced for.

She used another person's bank card - which had been stolen from a bedroom in a Wandal home about 2am - to pay for a taxi fare, buy $42.90 of McDonald's and groceries.

Burnett also stole bottles of Coca-Cola from businesses, a $60 bottle of Johnny Walker scotch whiskey and Hugo Boss fragrance.

She was intercepted driving on Frenchville Rd at 3pm on March 12, with methamphetamines and marijuana in her system.

She was found in possession of 21g of marijuana on June 16.

Defence lawyer Joanne Madden said her client had been in a long-term relationship which was "extremely violent” and Burnett planned to relocate to Brisbane after release from prison to get the "extensive drug counselling” she needed.

Ms Madden urged Magistrate Cameron Press to reduce the parole eligibility date for her client due to a wait of 120 to 140 days for parole applications to be considered by the parole board.

Mr Press commented on Burnett's criminal history as being "rather extensive” for someone her age.

"It is clear to me that drugs has been your downfall,” he said.

Mr Press said it was concerning Burnett took advantage of someone trying to help her.

He disqualified Burnett from driving for three months for the drug driving offence, issued a head prison term of 12 months, ordered her to pay $343.54 restitution, activated the suspended sentences, declared 19 days presentence custody, took into account 45 days spent in custody (some time spent on old sentences for which she had been taken back into custody after breaching parole) and set immediate parole eligibility.