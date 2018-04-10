Same-sex marriages boom state-wide but not in Warwick

WHILE same-sex marriages boom across the state, the expected rush here in Warwick is taking a little longer to eventuate according to local industry experts.

In Queensland, the wedding industry is seeing more than three same-sex couples married every day on average since laws changed in January, adding up to a rate of about 25 every week.

The pace in Warwick however is somewhat slower with only a few same-sex couples shopping around trying to organise their special day.

Warwick's first same-sex wedding took place in February and marriage celebrant Erica Bailey said it was a momentous occasion.

"We used the word historic during that ceremony and it certainly was, in lots of different ways," she said.

"It was a wonderful occasion and I believe it was the very first same-sex wedding in the whole of the Maranoa district."

Since then though only a few enquiries have come through.

"Including that wedding I've had three enquiries in total," Mrs Bailey said.

"There is one couple still trying to decide on a date and all the enquiries have been from local couples, which has been great to see.

"There was this perception that there would be a mad rush, but same-sex couples are no different from any other.

"It takes time to think about everything and planning can take a long time."

At Cherrabah Resort, operations manager Fran Edney said she'd had one enquiry from a same-sex couple but no bookings as yet.

"I haven't advertised specifically tailored to same-sex couple, every couple looking to get married is the same to me, there's definitely no discrimination here.

"And we're happy to cater for weddings of any size, from 20 people to 160 people, it doesn't matter."

Warwick Weddings and Events owner Peta Murphy said she had a few same-sex couples on the books for this year.

"To be honest I guess I expected more, but in saying that, some of the couples who have booked with me, have been together for years already and there's no great rush just because it's been made legal," she said.

"We are certainly most welcoming of any couple that wishes to get married.

"We've been working with Abbey of the Roses putting together a beautiful package for same-sex couples."

Mrs Murphy said it was important that same-sex couples feel welcomed here in Warwick.

"I think a lot of people here and in the region didn't really want to see it happen, there was a lot of bad press, so we've been working to rectify that perception."