‘Sammo’ lured to his death, court told

A Brisbane drug dealer who made a lucrative living selling cannabis was lured to a home, murdered, stuffed in a toolbox and driven to a state forest where he was buried in a shallow grave along with the tomahawk used to help kill him, a prosecutor has alleged.

Ashley Mitchell Scott Dyball is on trial in the Brisbane Supreme Court, accused of murdering 22-year-old Samuel Thompson in March 2017.

Dyball has pleaded not guilty to charges of murder and misconduct with a corpse by interfering.

Ashley Dyball (left) is accused of murdering Samuel Thompson.

In his opening address yesterday, Crown prosecutor David Meredith said Thompson, who sold cannabis by the pound and who had boasted he could make thousands of dollars each day, had become unhappy with his supplier and had arranged to meet another man Roberto Vincenzo Boscaino in March of 2017 to discuss a new line of supply.

He said the jury would hear evidence that after meeting Boscaino at a Brisbane hotel on March 6, he then arranged to meet him at his Bald Hills home the following day and that CCTV showed Dyball arriving at Boscaino's house at 9.29am.

He said Thompson arrived just over an hour later at 10.46am in his new orange Mustang with the number plates SAMMO.

Mr Meredith said it was alleged Thompson was killed in the home before being put into a toolbox, driven to the Beerburrum State Forest and buried.

"Within 57 minutes Sam Thompson has been killed, his body has been loaded into the toolbox on the tray of the (Mitsubishi) Triton and the vehicle is driven away," Mr Meredith said.

"There would be no reason to bury Samuel Thompson in a shallow grave in Beerburrum State Forest other than the prosecution says to hide the fact that he had been killed."

Mr Meredith said it was alleged that after burying Thompson, Dyball and Boscaino made attempts to cover their tracks.

He said later that same day, Boscaino, followed by Dyball in his Chrysler sedan, had dumped Thompson's Mustang in the car park at the Deep Water Bend Reserve north of Brisbane, before returning the following day to drive it 30km over the NSW border.

Defence barrister Angus Edwards urged the jury to pay close attention to the "pieces of the jigsaw puzzle" during the case, which is expected to run for the rest of the week.

"The question for you I submit to you, the real issue in this trial is when it's all said and done whether that evidence proves he actually was involved in the killing of the deceased," Mr Edwards said.

"Whilst it's accepted that Mr Dyball was in the same house where the deceased was killed, the same house as Boscaino, I'd ask that you listen closely to the evidence and examine three critical questions.

"These are the three issues I'd ask you to pay attention to - is there any evidence at all that, one, he was physically involved in the killing, any evidence in this trial of that, or two, that he did anything to help in the killing, or three, that he was involved in any plan, any plan at all let alone one to kill or rob the deceased.

"Is there any evidence that he was even in the same room when the deceased was killed?"

The trial continues before Justice Martin Burn