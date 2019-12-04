Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
That current death toll, certain to rise further, is 60.
That current death toll, certain to rise further, is 60.
Health

Samoa to shut down amid measles disaster

by Ben McKay
4th Dec 2019 10:59 AM

THE Samoan prime minister has ordered unprecedented action to stop the spread of measles currently ravaging his nation.

On Thursday and Friday, all Samoan businesses and government services will close to allow a "door to door mass vaccination campaign" in a last-gasp effort to improve immunity to the disease.

Having already declared a state of emergency, PM Tuilaepa Sailele Malielegaoi has asked government workers to join with local and foreign health workers with the vaccination.

Residents must stay home, and hang a red cloth or flag outside their homes if they have family members who require vaccination.

On Wednesday, health officials issued another grim update, advising that five more Samoans have died from the disease.

That current death toll, certain to rise further, is 60.

The number of Samoans to have caught the disease has ticked over 4000, meaning more than one in every 50 locals have contracted measles in the outbreak.

Reports from Samoa suggest that many people have stopped turning up for work, while schools have closed and church services have been cancelled.

More Stories

Show More
disease disease breakout measles samoa vaccinations

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘First for Rocky’: Motel reveals mega expansion plans

        premium_icon ‘First for Rocky’: Motel reveals mega expansion plans

        Business The development would be socially inclusive with a communal space including a gym, kitchen, library and entertainment area.

        VOTE NOW: Who is the best dentist in Central Queensland?

        premium_icon VOTE NOW: Who is the best dentist in Central Queensland?

        Business You’ve given us our nominations and now it’s time to vote! Vote for your favourite...

        Five commercial properties snapped up in just two weeks

        premium_icon Five commercial properties snapped up in just two weeks

        Property ‘We are seeing quite a few new businesses coming to Rockhampton, I have had a...

        Controversial coast development finally given go-ahead

        premium_icon Controversial coast development finally given go-ahead

        Council News IT’S finally all over but we will hear more - from councillors.