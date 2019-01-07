Menu
Samsung launches next generation of televisions

Hannah Busch
by
7th Jan 2019 2:00 PM | Updated: 5:20 PM

 

IMAGINE a television that lines your entire loungeroom wall. Plus the wall next to it. Or maybe the window.

Samsung is making that a reality with the unveiling of an enormous 219-inch The Wall television.

The jaw-droppingly huge display, which comes in at more than 5.5 metres wide, was a key announcement ahead of CES 2019 in Las Vegas.

Samsung used the same event last year to unveil the first iteration of The Wall, at 146 inches. The modular microLED television is bezel free and can be customised by adding or removing modules. 

Alongside the supersized Wall, the modules have also gotten a makeover this year and were the major focus of Samsung's First Look at CES.

The company has labelled microLED as the next major leap in 'display' technology, moving away from labelling the module as a television. 

Samsung's new The Wall television is a massive 219 inches and can be configured thanks to the use of modules.
Samsung said technical advancements in the microLED display allowed them to create a new 75-inch module display, which is more home-friendly than the bigger sizes announced last year.  

President and head of visual display business Jonghee Han told media Samsung saw the television as the hub of the home. 

The company has also hinted at an Australian release. 

A spokesperson said Samsung Australia was currently assessing when to launch this product locally and details on availability for Aussie TV fans would be released at a later date. 

Don't expect to be reshaping the television yourself though - Samsung already announced the first version of The Wall requires professional installation. The Wall is also meant more for lobbies than loungerooms, but consumer versions could be on their way later in 2019. 

Samsung also announced a major partnership with Apple, bringing support for iTunes and Airplay 2 to its 2019 generation smart TVs. Support for 2018 televisions already in people's home will come in a firmware update, with a date to be announced. 

An iTunes TV and movies app is also coming for Samsung smart TVs, meaning iTunes users will be able to buy and rent content through their Samsung television.  

The writer travelled to Las Vegas as a guest of Samsung Australia. 

