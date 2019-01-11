Samsung teases details of foldable phone

SAMSUNG has revealed that it will unveil its flagship phone, the Galaxy S10, at an event in February in San Francisco as well as another version of the phone with a foldable screen.

The phone is expected to be the first major smartphone that supports 5G wireless networks, the next generation network that will allow you to download movies in seconds.

"On February 20, Samsung Electronics will unveil new devices that promise to usher in new Galaxy experiences based on 10 years of innovations," the company said in a blog post. "The exciting reveal will take place at the Samsung Galaxy UNPACKED event in San Francisco."

Samsung announced in July it had developed foldable screen technology.

The Wall Street Journal reported that Samsung has told partners the foldable screen phone may be released as early as April and is considering names including "Fold," "Galaxy Fold" and "Galaxy F".

Samsung had been forced to delay the release of the foldable phone, which initially was set to come to market in 2018.

Galaxy S10 is rumoured to include a bigger screen and is believed to be a more significant upgrade compared to last year's relatively incremental upgrade from the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S9.

Samsung announced earlier this month that its fourth-quarter earnings likely decreased sharply due to lackluster demand in its memory chip business as well growing competition in the smartphone segment.

The result was more than 18 per cent lower than analysts had expected.

This reporter travelled to the CES in Las Vegas courtesy of Samsung