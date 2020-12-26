Menu
Police are on the scene
Samurai sword v 'large' bit of glass in North Rocky attack

JANN HOULEY
, Jann.Houley@news.com.au
26th Dec 2020 10:09 AM
Rockhampton police are rushing to a fight between at least three men on the corner of Barrett St and Richardson Rd.

It is reported an man described as Indigenous is wielding a sword, while a Caucasian man is fighting back with a large piece of glass.

Onlookers say they can hear a woman screaming from within the Norman Gardens apartments, and there are multiple people gathering around.

According to the latest report, one of the men has fled the scene on foot.

