Samurai sword vs “large piece of glass” in Nth Rocky disturbance

Rockhampton police are rushing to a fight between at least three men on the corner of Barrett St and Richardson Rd.

It is reported an man described as Indigenous is wielding a sword, while a Caucasian man is fighting back with a large piece of glass.

Onlookers say they can hear a woman screaming from within the Norman Gardens apartments, and there are multiple piece gathering around.

According to the latest report, one of the men has fled the scene on foot.