Sand art and beach games on Australia day at the Coast

Sand art featured as one of the exciting spectacles at the CQU Village Festival last year. Contributed

BEACH games and activities have been a huge attraction at the Great Australian Beach Party held on Yeppoon's Main Beach since its inception in 1994 and this year will be no different.

Everyone is invited to join the fun at the Australia Day Beach Party Bare Bottom Boats races and beach games which provide an opportunity for people young and old to actively participate and join in the fun on the day.

Capricorn Coast Community Events chair Bill Ludwig said the Bare Bottom Boat Regatta had always been one of the most popular events on the day and they expected strong interest again this year.

"The Bare Bottom Boat Regatta is a beach race over about 100metres with each team of four people running in a light weight bottomless boat," Cr Ludwig said.

"The boats are supplied and entry to the competition is absolutely free. All people need to do is get a team nd nominate on the day.

"Thanks to our generous sponsors there will be some fabulous prizes across all age categories to be won.

"Other beach activities include the traditional three legged and sack races, tug-o-war and we can't forget the egg and spoon races."

Cr Ludwig said this year's Mirror Sand Sculpting competition was sure to be a treat for the eyes.

"We have three categories including midgets (up to seven years), juniors (eight-12 years) and open which includes all ages," he said.

"Like all the beach activities, entry to the competition is free and there is over $1200 worth of prizes to be won.

"Themes and artistic expression are only limited by the imagination and we would like to encourage all participants to let their imagination run wild.

"Previous years have seen up to 200 contestants taking part in both individual and group entries so we encourage you to register early.

"The only limitation on sand sculptures is they must be made with hand tools only using materials found on the beach.

"Each contestant or team will be allocated an area of beach for their creation."

Program:

7:00am  Great Australia Day Fun Run
8:00am  Market Stalls Open (8am to 8pm)
10:00am  KBSC 'Learn To Sail Open Day' (10.00am to noon)
10:55am  Mirror Sand Sculpture Competition (11am to 2pm)
11:00am  Stage Program Commences
11:05am  Dance Infusion
11:20am  Janelle's Dance Academy
11:35am  Katherine's Academy of Dance and Theatre Arts
NOON  Coast Guard Flotilla
12:05pm  Capricorn Community Band
12:30pm  Country Music Group
1:00pm  Beach Games and Bare Bottom Boat Races (1pm to 2pm)
1:05pm  Ashwin Acharya & Friends
1:30pm  The UC Puppet Show
1:30pm  CCYC Regatta Sail Past
1:45pm  Aussie Cheer & Dance
2:10 pm  The Natural Culture
2:45pm  Announce Sand Sculpture Winners
2:50pm  Kids Magic with Sam Angelico
3:20pm  Kookaburra Call Competition
3:30pm  Yeppoon Ukulele Movement
3:50pm  LA Models Beach Fashions
4:20pm  Kids Ice Cream Licking Open Final
Mum & Dad's Ice Cream Licking Competition
4:35pm  Teachers Incorporated Big Band
5:15pm  Bob Pacey Bush Poetry with Passion
5:30pm  Sha'Waza Dance Troupe
5:45pm  The Natural Culture
6:25pm  Tamara's Pole Dancers
6:35pm  Illusionaire Magic Show (Rossana & Angelico)
7:10pm  Tripod (Australia's Comedy Sensation)
8:00pm  JRT MONSTER FIREWORKS FINALE

Topics:  beach games great australia beach party sand scupting yeppoon

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
