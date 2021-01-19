Sand, hard rock to be extracted from riverbank for Rookwood

Artist's impression of the planned Riverslea Bridge as part of the Rookwood Weir project.

PREPARATIONS to begin construction on the $353.2m Rookwood Weir project are well underway as paperwork for development permits is filed.

A development proposal has been submitted with Rockhampton Regional Council to obtain land use approval for the extraction of material from the Fitzroy River and adjoining land and on-site processing and manufacturing for the construction of Rookwood Weir.

The application for a material change of use for an extractive industry, high impact industry and environmentally relevant activity, was submitted by Gideon Town Planning on behalf of Sunwater.

The development proposal is to undertake extractive land use activities and concrete batching to support the construction of Rookwood Weir.

The activities will include the removal of quarry/dredged material (sand and hard rock) from the Fitzroy River and adjoining riverbank within the footprint of the Rookwood Weir project.

The sand would be extracted from the upstream sand bar and hard rock from the adjoining bank.

Preliminary tests have identified the sand resource is up to four metres deep.

The sand would be extracted to an depth of approximately 1.8 metres, using excavators and front-end loaders.

The hard rock may be extracted using explosive and blasting, which would be undertaken by qualified persons and during daylight hours.

A mobile crushing and screening plant would be used on site to process the hard rock.

The application notes the main advantage of the proposal is that it will use material from the site and reduce the need for external materials to be transported in, which would create more transport time and costs.

The application notes the Rookwood Weir has a construction period of approximately two years and all associated infrastructure will be removed once completed.

The project is set to commence early this year and is expected to be completed at the end of 2023 with a workforce of more than 200 persons during construction.

The site located 16km north of the Gogango township and 50km west of Rockhampton.

The weir would provide 76,000ml.

The project has been jointly funded by Australian and Queensland governments in partnership with Sunwater.