Sandbagging to begin in Rocky as heavy rain looms

SES volunteers use sandbags to divert water around a home in Yeppoon.

AS the Central Queensland region braces for heavy falls as a result of Cyclone Debbie, Rockhampton Regional Council are preparing to supply sandbags to residents.

Rockhampton Region Mayor Margaret Strelow announced on social media this evening that while Rockhampton isn't expected to be impacted directly by Cyclone Debbie, the region is expected to receive heavy rain.

"Council will have piles of sand ready for sandbagging in a few strategic locations tomorrow,” Cr Strelow posted on Facebook.

"Please watch Council's Facebook for details. Normally everyone fills shopping bags (double bagged)) some other bags may be available too. Watch FB and other media for details.”

Cr Strelow said Council was keeping a close eye on the path Tropical Cyclone Debbie, which is now officially a Category 4 system, takes once she crosses the Queensland coast - in case Rockhampton receives a flood.

It comes after Cr Tony Williams earlier today confirmed RRC was on flood watch.

"At this stage because it is such a large catchment area, there are five rivers that flow into the one Fitzroy area,” Cr Williams said.

"Depening on where that rain eventuates and where it falls, it will be something we can't predict at this stage but we will be following as that cyclone crosses the coast and then turns into a rain depression.

"We will be monitoring how much rainfall is occurring because of that and that will give us an indication of what type of flooding, if we get any flooding, we will get from that.”

According to the Bureau of Meteorology, areas west of Mackay could receive in excess of 400mm in the next week.

Locally, Rockhampton and the Capricorn Coast are forecast to receive between 100-300mm in the next eight days.

Heavy rain has already started on the Capricorn Coast, with Yeppoon recording about 50mm since 9am today.

Further north, 46mm has fallen in St Lawrence while Mackay has recorded about 54mm.