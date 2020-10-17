Menu
Serious erosion is continuing to cause concerns on Clarkes Beach in Byron Bay. Some of the beach access points remain closed as of Friday, September 18.
News

Sandbagging to save cafe from falling into the sea

Cathy Adams
16th Oct 2020 11:00 PM | Updated: 17th Oct 2020 5:59 AM
TEMPORARY coastal work will be undertaken on one of Australia's most famous beaches to protect a cafe under threat from erosion.

The Department of Planning, Industry and Environment will undertake temporary coastal

protection work at Clarkes Beach at Byron Bay.

File photo of Clarke's beach Cafe at Byron Bay. PicDavid/Clark
Dependent on conditions, including the tide, the works will commence the week commencing

October 19 and take up to three weeks to complete.

The sandbagging will provide temporary protection for the Beach Byron Bay Cafe until its

operation on Crown land at the site can be reconfigured to provide a longer-term solution,

including a phased retreat from the current advancing coastal erosion if required.

The department is working closely with Byron Shire Council, the cafe leaseholder and

other authorities to ensure public safety is maintained and that the environmental and

heritage values of this important site are protected.

beach erosion byron shire council clarkes beach byron bay northern rivers councils
Lismore Northern Star

