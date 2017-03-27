Sandy seaside luxury escape you have to see

IF THERE is one thing that springs to mind when you step inside 2 Sandy Lane, it's luxury.

The stunning 2099sq m beachfront retreat style property could be yours as it has hit the market for $1.25million through agents Harcourts Yeppoon.

Located in a stunning position on the Capricorn Coast, the impressive seaside home makes a resort lifestyle statement and will appeal to those seeking absolute beach front luxury.

The design layout is perfect for entertaining and features an inviting wet edge infinity pool and outdoor kitchen with built-in barbecue.

The unique floor plan is divided into two living areas, separated by a covered, alfresco entertaining expanse which overlooks the pool and ocean.

It is the perfect space to enjoy a glass of wine, the island views and sea breezes.

This property is one of a kind, and located in one of the most enviable positions the Capricorn Coast has to offer. It is currently utilised as a holiday letting.

Top features include:

2009 sq m block with 5 kW solar

41m of absolute beach frontage

Double lock-up garage

Double main bedroom with ensuite and balcony/deck