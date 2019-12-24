Santa banned from major Rocky shopping centre

SANTA BAN: Peter Casey has been told he can’t spread the Christmas spirit at Ramsay Pharmacy or any store in Stockland anymore

CHRISTMAS has been ­cancelled for one ­Rockhampton Santa who has been told he can not dress up in his red suit at Stockland Rockhampton shopping centre.

Peter Casey visits the stores he frequents regularly dressed as Santa at ­Christmas to spread the ­festive spirit but this year, he has been told to leave the suit at home when he is in the other Santa’s territory.

He took to Facebook to share his experience.

“Stockland Rockhampton have asked me to not wear my Santa stuff anymore as they already have a Santa,” Mr Casey wrote.

“I do my Santa in the shops that have looked after me all year and for free as a way of saying thank you.”

He visited Ramsay ­Pharmacy and Boodles Meats.

Mr Casey was very upset he would miss out on one of his favourite annual ­traditions.

“I understand what they are on about but I do not see the big issue here as I’m not having photos taken with kids just the people who own the shop,” he said.

“It’s all cool to show the Chrissy spirit. It is dictated in so many ways now and it’s so sad.”

Stockland Rockhamptonb centre manager Elysia ­Billingham did not confirm if Stockland banned other ­people from dressing as Santa.

“Our official Santa at Stockland Rockhampton has all the relevant credentials and background checks for us to provide an inclusive Christmas experience for our customers and community,” Ms Billingham said.

While Mr Casey will not visit Stockland in his Santa suit any time soon, their rules will not stop him from spreading the Christmas spirit.

“I’ll be out and about next year bigger and better,” he said.

Mr Casey wished everyone a Merry Christmas.