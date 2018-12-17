Santa could soon be female or gender neutral

Santa Claus should be gender neutral according to new survey.

Santa Claus should be gender neutral according to more than 15 per cent of Brits surveyed on how to modernise Christmas. Those questioned on how to update Father Christmas were asked whether he should be male, female or gender neutral.

Should Santa be rebranded as a woman?

GraphicSprings asked 400 people from the US and the UK about the ways to modernise Santa.

In the UK, nearly one in six of those questioned thought Santa should be gender neutral.

And in America it was nearly one in five surveyed.

Other suggestions included ditching his iconic suit for skinny jeans, trainers, a hoverboard and tattoos.

Nearly a third of people believe Santa should be female or gender neutral.

But on Twitter one person noted: "I'm all for equality but the idea that we should make Santa gender neutral or female is ridiculous!

"You cannot change history - St Nicholas, the guy who started the whole stocking hanging thing was a man!!"

Another tweeted: "Santx; the gender neutral Santa."

The historical accuracy of a man in a sleigh being towed by reindeer to deliver a planet full of children their presents in one night was, fortunately, not called into question.

It comes following a row over whether to allow a council in Durham, a city in northeast England, to replace Father Christmas with Mrs Claus on a charity parade.

‘You cannot change history.’

Independent councillor Arun Chandran in Newton Aycliffe said: "Santa Claus is a male role. Children will be expecting a male Santa."

And a vicar was accused of "crazy political correctness" after she dumped the Wise Men from a kids' Christmas service in Birmingham.

This story originally appeared on The Sun and was republished here with permission.