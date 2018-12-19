Santa ready to spread festive cheer at Yeppoon's Beaman Park

SPECIAL VISITOR: Santa will be at Beaman Park on Saturday.

BEAMAN Park in Yeppoon will get into the festive spirit just in time for Christmas with Santa's Christmas in the Park on Saturday, December 22.

Organiser Chris Cole said the family fun event offered a chance for everyone to see the big man in the red suit in a family friendly environment.

"Yeppoon Lions are sponsoring the event with support from Livingstone Shire Council, IGA Yeppoon and other community groups,” Mr Cole said.

"We will have a free sausage sizzle, live local music, carols, face painting and free photos with Santa. I would love to see everyone come along with mum, dad, grandparents, carers, uncles and aunts and enjoy some pre-Christmas family time. Don't forget to bring your camera for photos and a picnic dinner to enjoy among friends.”

The event will be held on Saturday, December 23 at Beaman Park in Yeppoon from 3-7pm.