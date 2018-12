Rockhampton Airports Colin Kotzas and Cr Neil Fisher have cleared Santa's flight path and made sure the runway is ready for him to land tonight.

MAKE sure you've hung up your Christmas stockings are ready, the cookies are fresh and the milk is cold because the man in red is preparing to land in CQ tonight.

The Rockhampton Airport can report that Santa is cleared to fly into Central Queensland airspace at 12.01am tonight.

With the high number of good children in Central Queensland, Rockhampton Airports Colin Kotzas and Cr Neil Fisher have double checked Santa's timetable for tonight.