Sapphire not out of the woods with risk of more heavy rain

SOCIAL MEDIA IMAGE DISCUSS USE WITH YOUR EDITOR - Bear Trickey posted this photo to the Gemfields Community Noticeboard, showing the flood level on March 17 compared to the last major flood in 2010.

SOCIAL MEDIA IMAGE DISCUSS USE WITH YOUR EDITOR - Bear Trickey posted this photo to the Gemfields Community Noticeboard, showing the flood level on March 17 compared to the last major flood in 2010.

A meteorologist revealed Retreat Creek was unlikely to reach a second peak following initial flash flooding at Sapphire on Wednesday morning - but more rain could be on the way.

Bureau of Meteorology meteorologist Matt Marshall said intense rainfall led to flash flooding overnight in areas west of Clermont and Emerald, due to thunderstorms embedded in a broader rain band.

“River levels at Sapphire rose rapidly to above major flood levels in response to the intense rainfall,” he said.

READ: ‘Looking for a sparkle’: Silver lining emerges after deluge

An emergency weather alert was issued by Queensland Fire and Emergency Service in response to the intense rainfall and flood situation and Sapphire residents were evacuated.

Retreat Creek rose from 0.6m at midnight, reaching its peak of 9.85m at 5.09am on March 17 and remained constant before it began to fall about 8.30am, according to BOM data.

Intense rainfall activity eased in the early hours of the morning, and river heights at Sapphire dropped to below major flood levels, with Retreat Creek registering a height of 5.45m at 1.10pm.

Moving flood waters in Sapphire: Shot by Darrell Bentham on March 17, 2021

While community members suggested a second flood could occur from water in the catchment area, Marshall said that wasn’t the case.

“There’s not any risk of the river going up again today in response to water already fallen,” he said.

“It was flash flooding.”



Although Marshall said more rainfall could trigger another flood.

“There’s still rain in the area and the risk we may see heavier falls in embedded thunderstorms throughout the course of the day today, with more showers and thunderstorms into Thursday,” he said.