Studio 10 host Sarah Harris has apologised for using the wrong pronouns and “making a joke” out of transgender star Elliot Page’s coming out.

Channel 10 morning show host Sarah Harris has issued an apology to actor Elliot Page, after using the wrong pronouns on Wednesday while discussing the star coming out as transgender.

The Juno star, previously known as Ellen Page, took to Instagram this week to say: "I want to share with you that I am trans, my pronouns are he/they and my name is Elliot."

In a segment on Studio 10 discussing the actor's transition, Harris referred to Page with female pronouns and said it was "confusing".

Harris was criticised on Twitter for using the wrong pronouns and making a joke out of the star's coming out.

The host took to Twitter on Wednesday afternoon to apologise, before issuing a formal apology on the show Thursday morning.

"I need to apologise for my reaction that I had yesterday when we first announced the news about Elliot Page," Harris said.

"I completely got flustered around the pronouns, and made a joke. That was insensitive, it was a genuine mistake and I am so sorry. It was just a brain snap.

"Lots of people said don't apologise, but I felt really lousy and I would hate to have anyone feel like I was attacking them in that way.

"It was just a moment. I am really sorry about that and genuinely sorry.

"I like to own my mistakes and it made me feel pretty lousy, so that is my apology."

The Oscar-nominated actor, also known for roles in The Umbrella Academy and Inception, was met with an outpouring of support after the Instagram post.

Originally published as Sarah Harris apologises for trans joke