Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Sarina Surf Life Saving Club president and captain Neil John was named the Surf Lifesaver of the Year at the Surf Life Saving Queensland Awards of Excellence.
Sarina Surf Life Saving Club president and captain Neil John was named the Surf Lifesaver of the Year at the Surf Life Saving Queensland Awards of Excellence.
Lifesaving

Sarina lifesaver named best in Queensland

Staff writers
27th Aug 2020 8:32 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

SARINA can claim the title of having the state's best lifesaver among its ranks.

Neil John was tonight recognised for his dedication to beach safety and was named Surf Lifesaver of the Year at Surf Life Saving Queensland's Awards of Excellence.

The hard work and passion of the state's volunteer surf lifesavers and lifeguards was celebrated during the online gathering, which aimed to honour those who have gone above and beyond to protect beachgoers.

Throughout the past season Mr John has held key leadership roles at Sarina SLSC, as both president and club captain.

Mr John's approach and encouraging nature has enabled Sarina SLSC to increase its frontline capability, boost member engagement and strengthen appointments in leadership roles to ensure succession planning for next season.

SLSQ CEO Dave Whimpey congratulated Mr John and said it was well-deserved recognition for the hardworking volunteer surf lifesaver.

Subscriber benefits:

You daily dose of Harry Bruce cartoons

Five ways to get more from your digital subscription

Daily puzzles and Sudoku another reason to stay subscribed

We're still here: How to contact your journalists

"There's no doubt this award is one of the top individual honours within lifesaving, and on behalf of SLSQ, I extend my congratulations to Neil for being recognised with such a prestigious accolade," Mr Whimpey said.

"While all surf lifesavers and lifeguards across Queensland do a fantastic job, both on the beach and out in the community, it's important that we recognise and pay tribute to those that go well above and beyond the call of duty.

"This award is a genuine testament to Neil's dedication and commitment to keeping our beaches safe."

Mr John will go on to represent Surf Life Saving Queensland at the national awards in November.

letterspromo
bestofmackay sarina surf lifesaver surf life saving queensland
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Adani ordered to pay ‘exploited’ customers $100m

        Premium Content Adani ordered to pay ‘exploited’ customers $100m

        News A court has blasted controversial mining giant Adani for “unconscionable” conduct, ordering it pay customers of its Abbot Point coal terminal over $100 million.

        • 28th Aug 2020 5:28 AM
        Police hunt multiple suspects over late-night crime

        Premium Content Police hunt multiple suspects over late-night crime

        News Criminals steal unusual goods following another daring break and enter across the...

        Hidden gem: Luxury Rocky hotel wins prestigious title

        Premium Content Hidden gem: Luxury Rocky hotel wins prestigious title

        Business The Rockhampton venue has been recognised as a ‘hidden gem’ and is one of only 26...

        Fact check: LNP says Labor is cutting RFS funding - is it?

        Premium Content Fact check: LNP says Labor is cutting RFS funding - is it?

        Politics The claim is being used in election campaigns and repeated in news stories across...