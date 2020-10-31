SAS star names most disappointing celebs

An SAS Australia instructor has revealed which three celebrities from the Channel 7 show he was most disappointed in.

Ollie Ollerton is one of the four instructors on the Channel 7 show alongside Mark 'Billy' Billingham, Jason 'Foxy' Fox and chief instructor Ant Middleton.

Speaking to news.com.au, Ollerton singled out three stars he felt could have offered more on the show.

"To be honest, I expected more from Eden (Dally)," Ollerton said about the Love Island Australia star. "I just felt he had more to give. I was a little bit disappointed with his efforts."

Eden Dally on SAS Australia.

Dally had has little screen time on the show so far, but last week he opened up to the Daily Mail and said he found the program challenging.

"We all knew what we were signing up for - including becoming injured or getting hypothermia - but when you get there it really does hit you as a big shock," he said.

As for the second celebrity he was disappointed in, Ollerton said: "The girl who lied … I've forgotten her name … Arabella (Del Busso).

"That (SAS Australia) process would have done her the world of good, but I think she's got a fair few demons that pushed her over the edge and kept her from going any further.

"That was quite disappointing," Ollerton said.

In case you're not aware who Del Busso is, she was previously in a relationship with NRL player Josh Reynolds and was accused of faking a pregnancy.

Speaking on SAS Australia, Del Busso said: "I told my partner that I had a pregnancy scan and I showed it to him and said it was ours when in fact it wasn't our scan at all.

"Our relationship was coming to an end and I didn't know how to deal with losing someone because I feel like I've lost family members and stuff (before). (I was doing it) to try to draw him back in."

Ollerton also singled out one more star who he felt let down by on the show.

"Roxy (Jacenko) was horrendous from the outset," he said about the PR Queen who quit the show after just six hours.

Arabella.

Roxy. Picture: Nigel Wright

As for who he was most impressed by, Ollerton said it was two of the female contestants.

"Sabrina (Frederick) was extremely impressive," he said about the AFLW star. "First of all she stood up to the Badger and went toe to toe with him. We didn't tell her to do that, she just took the hardest, biggest guy that she could. She did exactly what we wanted her to do but we didn't tell her to do it. That was amazing, she earned our respect massively for that."

That fight between Frederick and Nick Cummins proved to be extremely controversial, with singer Guy Sebastian saying he "felt sick" watching it.

And Ollerton also raved about Bachelorette Ali Oetjen.

"She initially was a bit of a concern and we thought she wasn't going to last," Ollerton said. "All of a sudden she did a U-turn, something just switched.

"It seemed to be after her interview in the mirror room. There was a turn after that. She was like a phoenix rising from the ashes.

"We'd written her off but all of a sudden she pulled it out of the bag and was very impressive."

Sabrina Frederick.

Ali Oetjen.

In addition to being one of the instructors on SAS Australia, Ollerton is also an author and is set to release his first fiction book called Scar Tissue in January 2021.

"It's a series of books. They follow the journey of a guy called Alex Abbott in war-torn Iraq … but the real war is going on inside himself," Ollerton said. "He's got alcohol dependency issues and all that sort of stuff.

"Although it's a fiction book, the locations, the mindset, the things he deals with are actually a carbon copy of my journey after I left the forces back in 2000. The DNA and the heartbeat is very much myself."

SAS Australia continues on Monday night at 7.30pm on Channel 7

Originally published as SAS star names most disappointing celebs