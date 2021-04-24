Satanism in schools: Are you a believer without knowing it?

A Satanist pushing for the religion to be taught in schools says many Queenslanders already hold similar beliefs.

A former St James Christian Brothers' College student turned Satanist has launched a Supreme Court bid this week to have Satanism taught in religious instruction classes in Queensland state schools.

Solicitor Trevor Bell, 54, is fighting on behalf of the Noosa Temple of Satan, which claims it was unlawfully barred from state schools earlier this year by Peter Kelly, the deputy-director general of state schools.

The case has lifted the lid on the bizarre and disturbing world of black masses and devil worship by Satanists, who announced they will also support Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk's mercy killing laws.

Bell said the Temple of Satan was seeking a judicial review of the department's ban. A hearing was set for July.

Bell released a letter from Kelly to Robin Bristow, the chief of the Temple of Satan.

In it, Kelly said the Department of Education believed the Temple was not a religious denomination or society and therefore had no entitlement to provide religious instruction in Queensland.

Kelly also told Bristow his Temple of Satan did not have enough followers to claim religion status.

Bristow disputes this, and told me he had 9000 followers and other "likes" on Facebook from as far away as Western Australia and South Australia.

Trevor Bell, 56, has caused Satanic panic in the Queensland Government.

Bell's challenge had caused what I can only describe as a fit of Satanic panic in the Education Department, with minister Grace Grace fearful the Satanists may win. I understand she has shared her fears with Mark Coleridge, the Catholic archbishop.

Bell and Bristow are confident of victory, and take comfort in a 1983 High Court decision in favour of the Church of Scientology.

The court found Scientology was a religion that could enjoy tax-exempt status because it had rituals, codes of conduct and believers in a supernatural being.

"On the basis of that High Court decision, Satanism is a legitimate religion," said Bell.

He said Queensland's Education Act confirmed the right of all religious groups to teach in schools.

The department had no legal authority to stop Satanists if parents asked them to provide religious education lessons.

Bell said the temple already had devotees seeking to allow Satanists into Brisbane's Centenary State High and Wilston State schools, and the Sunshine Coast's Sunshine Beach State High and Tewantin State schools.

Bristow, 55, who once contested the Senate for the Sex Party, said three more families had asked him to teach their children about Satanism after his sellout black mass at Noosa late last year.

"We don't see the devil as evil," he said.

"It's a myth created by the Christians. To us, Satan is the hero who freed us from spiritual enslavement.

"Many people are Satanists without knowing it. They live their lives according to Satanic tenets.

"Most Australians are no longer Christians.''

Bristow said he had supporters from all walks of life.

Bristow, who was born in South Africa, said he also campaigned for LGBT causes.

"I identify as queer," he said.

"Queer is an all-embracing term, including gay."

But he was not sure he could be described as a devil worshipper.

"I don't worship anything except myself," he said.

Bell added: "I personally am a Satanist, but I don't believe in Satan as a supernatural being."

He knows his push into schools will stir controversy.

"People will be scared we are going to go into the schoolroom and smear chicken blood on the wall and make a pentagram, but the scariest thing we will do is to teach kids the truth about the bible and its failings," he said.

"And it is our hope some of our Satanists kids will tell the Christian kids some of the things they have learnt.''

Bristow said his fellow Satanists were not followers, but collaborators.

Their key tenets were rebellion, compassion, enlightenment, critical thought and indulgence.

"We revere Satan as a figure who symbolises rebellion against tyrannical or arbitrary authority,'' he said.

