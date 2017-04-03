1000+ Rocky homes to lose internet, Satellite truck on the way

An NBN satellite next to the last satellite.

SUBURBS TO LOSE INTERNET:

NOTE: Most or a part of these suburbs will lose internet. The NBN expects about 1171 households will lose internet.

Berserker

Wandal

Allenstown

Nerimbera

Kawana

Rockhampton CBD

THE NBN Road Muster satellite truck is en route to Rockhampton to service more than 1000 customers expected to be affected by power outages due to the Fitzroy River flood.

Equipped with satellite and 4G capability as well as charging stations for electronic devices, the truck can be used as a hot spot for communications by emergency services and the community.

It comes as nbn predict 1171 customers will lose services due to flooding. Nbn is continuing to closely monitor the possible effects of flooding in the region and say they are 'ready to act'.

"We have proactively undertaken modelling on the predicted impacts to nbn™ services based on potential inundation at a gauge height of 9.5m for Rockhampton," an nbn spokesperson said.

"Within the predicted flood zone, 1171 services are forecast to be affected by flood waters in parts of Berserker, Wandal, Allenstown, Nerimbera, Kawana and the Rockhampton CBD. Those in the predicted flood zone should be prepared to be without an nbn™ service for some time.

"In relation to power outages, Ergon reports that they are voluntarily de-energising customers in the predicted impact zone. nbn reminds residents and businesses in Rockhampton and surrounds that equipment connected over the nbn™ network will not work during a power blackout."

nbn recommends that you put together an emergency kit, which includes equipment that can be used in the event that there is a power outage, or your connection to the nbn™ network is disrupted (for example a charged mobile phone).