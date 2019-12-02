Menu
NEARLY: Cooper Fuller’s grip was no match for this beast at the Saturday night rodeo event. Pictures: Jann Houley
Saturday nights are for rodeo, not clubs, Cody says

Meg Bolton
, meg.bolton@capnews.com.au
2nd Dec 2019 11:00 AM
RODEO:While some 19-year-olds were getting ready for a Saturday night out at the clubs, Cody Foxlee sat behind the Great Western Hotel chutes ready to return to his rodeo career.

The Yeppoon bull rider hasn’t competed in the past eight months, but since returning home from working interstate, he’s been preparing to return every day on bulls in his backyard.

“I’m just getting back into it. This is my local,” Foxlee said.

He was one of 36 riders to compete across seven divisions at the A Very Western Christmas Event from under-8 to the open bull ride.

While he hasn’t spent much time on the back of a bull in the past year, he was optimistic.

“You always expect you’re a chance to win,” he said.

Foxlee has been working as a musterer in Western Australia, but before that he was a successful young bull rider ­collecting titles under his belt.

He won the Great Western New Year’s Eve Showdown junior event in 2016 and the Presentation Junior Bull Ride at Mount Isa in 2017.

While he didn’t place at the Rockhampton event, he plans to tour with Professional Bull Riders Australia in the upcoming season.

Event organiser Larry Barron said there was a strong pool of bull riders at the competition.

“There’s strong youth coming through,” Barron said.

The event was the fourth round of a six-week competition leading up to Christmas.

With no riders able to hold on for eight seconds in the third event of the competition, the prize money jackpotted to Saturday night’s competition.

Barron said the money gave the young riders “drive” to stay on the bull.

Mahalia Saunders won the under-8 division with 21 points, Jace Roberts won in the under-13 division with 69 points, no scores were recorded in under-15s and David McLeod scored highest with 74 in under-19.

No scores were recorded in the Rookie Bull ride and Jack Hallam won the open bull ride with 85 points.

