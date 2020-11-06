Savage response to US election chaos

Nevada wasn't initially seen as a battleground state by Donald Trump or Joe Biden, but it's quickly shaping up to be.

The desert state, which has six electoral college votes to give to either Mr Trump or Mr Biden, has less than 200,000 ballots to count.

And with Mr Biden needing just six more electoral college votes to win the presidency, the world's eyes have turned on Nevada.

But Nevada is taking their sweet time counting the remaining ballots - and the internet is more than happy to try and speed them up with some ruthless trolling.

Nevada could stay up late and decide the fate of the world but went to bed because it decided it doesn’t want the pressure. It’s the only relatable thing Nevada has done in its history. — Molly Knight (@molly_knight) November 5, 2020

Nevada counting each individual vote like pic.twitter.com/rQrBTshtJQ — Chloe (@ChloeMorello) November 5, 2020

Nevada right now watching the chaos unfold as they wait until the 12th to release their results pic.twitter.com/A0sGoqYXGN — Jeremy B (@SovietConection) November 5, 2020

hearing reports that Nevada just counted another vote — Fred Delicious (@Fred_Delicious) November 5, 2020

Footage of Nevada counting its ballots as the world waits!!pic.twitter.com/stD6zMiPrf — MURRAY🧢🇺🇸 (@murray_nyc) November 5, 2020

Nevada counting ballots pic.twitter.com/GC85ZFZdMd — Liz Jenkins (@ej11lizzie) November 5, 2020

It just occurred to me that this election is following the plot of The Notebook:



- A white house

- Mail that wasn’t received

- A lot of fighting

- It wasn’t over

- It still isn’t over pic.twitter.com/5fXL0Qx2Nb — Toby Herman (@tobyherman27) November 5, 2020

Nevada's Attorney-General Aaron Ford defended the state's slow count earlier today, and declined to give a time frame of when they might complete counting.

Mr Biden is currently leading by 11,438 votes with 49.43 per cent of the vote compared to Mr Trump's 48.50 per cent.

Mr Ford has not given an exact time frame but told reporters Nevada would be finished by November 12, the mandatory requirement for all states to finish their count.

"It's going to take some time - it's taken longer than normal because this year every active registered voter in our state received a mail-in ballot - most voters chose to use that mail-in ballot," he told America's ABC.

"And so processing them is going to take time because our elections officials must ensure that no person has more than one vote."

Nevada's entire Election Day vote has been counted and the late mail-in and provisional ballots are leaning Democratic.

The state has around 11 per cent of its vote to count.

Much of the delay has resulted from a flood of mail-in ballots due to the coronavirus pandemic - and those votes have tended to favour Democrats.

Originally published as Savage response to US election chaos