Save a trip to Brisbane for your fave camping gear

OUTDOOR HAVEN: Andrew Batty, Dan Gardiner and Cahn Turner with Positive Batteries' David Lewis during the successful grand opening last week. INSET: Positive Batteries (pictured on Friday) saw an influx of customers who checked out their Adventure Kings range.

OUTDOOR enthusiasts no longer have to make a seven- hour-plus trip to Brisbane for Adventure Kings products.

Last week, customers travelled from as far as Cape York to find Rockhampton's newly launched range of high-quality camping and outdoor products at Positive Batteries.

The battery superstore became a permanent partner with the popular brand which led to crowds of people rush to their store.

On Friday, Positive Batteries was flooded with customers. People lined up outside the door and the car park was packed. Some products sold out.

Customers were thrilled at the prospect of not having to either travel or buy Adventure Kings products from Brisbane any longer.

Matt Smith from Adventure Kings said he was pleased to see the brand now had a bricks and mortar presence in Rockhampton.

"We're excited to partner with Positive Batteries,” Mr Smith said.

"We're always looking to increase our range and provide affordable, high-quality products.

"We understand freight can be expensive...so now items can be sent straight to the Positive Batteries store (to be picked up).”

Adventure Kings products include camping gear, 4WD and other outdoor equipment such as paddleboards.

On Thursday and Friday, Positive Batteries offered specials to celebrate the partnership.

On Saturday, the Gladstone Rd business extended its trading hours to 4pm to allow customers a better chance to inspect the new products.