Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
OUTDOOR HAVEN: Andrew Batty, Dan Gardiner and Cahn Turner with Positive Batteries' David Lewis during the successful grand opening last week. INSET: Positive Batteries (pictured on Friday) saw an influx of customers who checked out their Adventure Kings range.
OUTDOOR HAVEN: Andrew Batty, Dan Gardiner and Cahn Turner with Positive Batteries' David Lewis during the successful grand opening last week. INSET: Positive Batteries (pictured on Friday) saw an influx of customers who checked out their Adventure Kings range. Sean Fox
News

Save a trip to Brisbane for your fave camping gear

Sean Fox
by
2nd Sep 2019 6:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

OUTDOOR enthusiasts no longer have to make a seven- hour-plus trip to Brisbane for Adventure Kings products.

Last week, customers travelled from as far as Cape York to find Rockhampton's newly launched range of high-quality camping and outdoor products at Positive Batteries.

The battery superstore became a permanent partner with the popular brand which led to crowds of people rush to their store.

On Friday, Positive Batteries was flooded with customers. People lined up outside the door and the car park was packed. Some products sold out.

Crowds flock to the grand opening of Adventure Kings products which were rolled out at Positive Batteries in Rockhampton.
Crowds flock to the grand opening of Adventure Kings products which were rolled out at Positive Batteries in Rockhampton. Sean Fox

Customers were thrilled at the prospect of not having to either travel or buy Adventure Kings products from Brisbane any longer.

Matt Smith from Adventure Kings said he was pleased to see the brand now had a bricks and mortar presence in Rockhampton.

"We're excited to partner with Positive Batteries,” Mr Smith said.

Customers admire the new Adventure Kings product range including this item.
Customers admire the new Adventure Kings product range including this item. Sean Fox

"We're always looking to increase our range and provide affordable, high-quality products.

"We understand freight can be expensive...so now items can be sent straight to the Positive Batteries store (to be picked up).”

Adventure Kings products include camping gear, 4WD and other outdoor equipment such as paddleboards.

On Thursday and Friday, Positive Batteries offered specials to celebrate the partnership.

On Saturday, the Gladstone Rd business extended its trading hours to 4pm to allow customers a better chance to inspect the new products.

adventure kings lifestyle positive batteries tmbbusiness tmbcommunity
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Peter Dutton: ‘Why Tamil family must go’

    premium_icon Peter Dutton: ‘Why Tamil family must go’

    Opinion Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton has spoken out on why family must return to Sri Lanka and why he won’t take a ‘moral lecture’ on the issue.

    Southern Suburbs bring 14 year dynasty to an end

    premium_icon Southern Suburbs bring 14 year dynasty to an end

    Sport Players leave it all on the field in a nail-biter final to remember

    Souths get over the line in thrilling A1 women's final

    premium_icon Souths get over the line in thrilling A1 women's final

    Sport Co-captain says it was trust that gave them the edge

    PHOTO GALLERY: Railways club immortals

    premium_icon PHOTO GALLERY: Railways club immortals

    News Former stars of the field mark 40 years since legendary grand final