Save reef with a cut

HELPING OUT: Bec from Cutting Edge is doing her bit to help save our reef. Trish Bowman

YEPPOON hairdresser Bec Masters is doing her bit to save the planet.

Based at Cutting Edge Boutique on James St, Ms Masters is donating five per cent of her profits from each haircut to the Great Barrier Reef Foundation.

Growing up on the Capricorn Coast, Ms Masters has always had a strong affinity with the water.

"I have always loved everything about the ocean,” she said.

Last year, she watched a documentary about coral and the effects global warming has on sea life through before and after images.

The film was about Queensland islands, hitting close to home, and inspiring her to do something to help.

Ms Masters chose the Great Barrier Reef Foundation as she wanted to pick a charity that would find solutions to slow down the coral reef's decline.

Ms Masters also loves snorkelling - another reason she wanted to help save the reef.

She grew up spending time at Great Keppel Island, swimming around the many magical reefs and beaches.

"Keppel is beautiful but there is not as much colour as there used to be,” she said.

"It's something that is so close to us and we need to make the most of out of it and care about it.”

The 27-year-old has been a hairdresser for 11 years.

From the first week, Ms Masters has donated $30.75 to the charity.

She hopes even her small donations will make a difference.