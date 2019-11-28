SAVE THE DATES: Full list of major events revealed

ROCKHAMPTON Regional Council’s tourism and economic arm Advance Rockhampton has released a list of their events for the rest of the year and so far for 2020.

• LIGHTING OF THE CHRISTMAS TREE : December 7. In conjunction with the CBD Christmas Fair. The riverbank will come alive with a visit from Santa, The Lighthouse Christian College will perform a Christmas show with carols and dancing. Lighting of the tree at Customs House at 7.45pm.

• NEW YEAR’S EVE TRIPLE MMM LIGHT UP THE SKY: December 31. Families invited to enjoy food stalls along Quay St with two spectacular fireworks displays at 7.30pm and midnight.

• BOTANIC GARDENS 150 ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATIONS: January 18. Planning includes yesteryear games with Maggie Moo Music, music by Capricornia Silver Band and the Rockhampton Pipes and Drums, Darumbal cultural activities, Jazz in Bandstand and carriage rides along the lagoon plus an afternoon tea. The event is expected to be a highlight of the January calendar.

•AUSTRALIA DAY AT KERSHAW GARDENS : January 26 from 3pm. In its third year, the Great Australian Bites on Australia Day is an opportunity for local residents and visitors to come together to celebrate what it means to be Australian in a fun and relaxed picnic style atmosphere. Funded by the Queensland Premier’s Office. The events team has been successful in obtaining a $12,000 grant.

• SPORTS AND HEALTH EXPO: February 23. Planning has commenced for the 2020 event, with activities such as Mini Ninja Warrior challenge, clinics, competitions and more.

• QUEENSLAND SHOWS ANNUAL CONFERENCE AND AWARDS DINNER : March 14 to 15. One hundred and twenty Queensland delegates and their families will visit Rockhampton in March for the event. Events and tourism teams are supporting the event and providing families with pre and post tour itineraries.

• ROCKY RIVER RUN: May 24. Planning commenced for 2020 event.

• ROCKY AGRICULTURAL SHOW: June 10 to 12 Work on 2020 show commenced, with program and entertainment to be finalised in next two months.

•ROCKYNATS :June 26 to 28. Planning continues, site visits under way, focus on operations, marketing, ticketing and sponsorship. Tickets now on sale. More than 500 cars registered for event.

.•DEVELOPING NORTHERN AUSTRALIA CONFERENCE: July 8 to 10. The conference, which will be in its sixth year, attracts investors, policy makers, business owners, all sectors of government, decision makers, academics, visionaries, industry, researchers, indigenous leaders and entrepreneurs who are all contributing to change and making a difference in Northern Australia. Early stages of planning for the conference have commenced around format and key note speakers. Advance Rockhampton is represented on the event committee by Jesse Gillard and Annette Pearce.

• ROCKHAMPTON RIVER FESTIVAL : July 24 to 26. Co-ordination for the 2020 event in progress, feature elements, entertainment and footprint for the festival will be finalised by end of December. Expressions of interest have gone out for food, markets and entertainers with a very positive interest being shown to date.

• CAPRICON : August 29. CapriCon Rockhampton has exploded in popularity to become regional Queensland’s largest single day convention. Last year’s attendance was in excess of 16,000. CapriCon is for all ages and provides a fun, inclusive and immersive event that people don’t just attend, they experience. CapriCon 2020 offers business owners a unique opportunity to present their products and raise brand awareness through this niche pop culture customer base and wider community.