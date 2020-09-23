Menu
Crime

Bow attack victim saved by her mobile phone, cops say

by Elise Williams
23rd Sep 2020 12:12 PM
A mobile phone may have saved the life of a teenage girl who was yesterday shot with a compound bow in an Ipswich grocery store.

It is understood the 15-year-old girl was at the time of the incident holding her mobile phone in her hand, before she instinctively lifted her hand up to protect herself.

The arrow, allegedly fired from a bow by 25-year-old Benjamin Jeremy Bourke, struck the girls hand, before piercing through her mobile phone and into her body.

As the arrow penetrated the teen's phone, it's understood it slowed the momentum of the arrow and took the majority of the brunt before the arrow allegedly pierced the girl's torso.

Police have charged Bourke with attempted murder following the serious wounding investigation.

Benjamin Jeremy Burke was arrested outside Aldi in Booval yesterday.
It will be alleged Bourke was spotted by members of the public around 4.40pm yesterday walking from Booval train station along South Station Road armed with the bow, wearing a mask and a black hoodie.

Bourke allegedly discharged the bow at a female jogger and a moving vehicle.

Police allege Bourke then entered the Booval Aldi supermarket, before he allegedly fired at the 15-year-old girl.

Heroic members of the public tackled the man to the ground and held him there until police arrived on scene moments later.

The teenage girl was transported to the Children's Hospital in a stable condition with wounds to her hand and torso.

Police were late yesterday evening interviewing witnesses and staff at the Aldi store.

The incident happened at Aldi Booval.
Bourke will face court at Ipswich Magistrates Court today, charged with attempted murder, torture and going armed so as to cause fear.

Police are appealing for anyone who may have seen the man, or motorists / homeowners with relevant dashcam/CCTV footage, to contact them.

Originally published as Saved by her phone: Bow attack victim lucky to be alive, cops say

