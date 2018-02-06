Menu
#SaveOurKidsQLD: Rocky mayor joins the fight for swim safety

Sarah Metcalfe, Sophie Johnston and Leticia Hirsch cooling down at the 2nd World War Memorial Aquatic Centre.
Shayla Bulloch
by

SWIMMING safety is an "absolute priority" for Margaret Strelow who is the latest prominent local figure to speak out on the vital need for more water knowledge.

The Rockhampton Regional Council mayor said the beautiful waterways and beaches surrounding Central Queensland were an enticing risk for swimming accidents.

Cr Strelow agreed passionately with News Corp's campaign to push the State Government to make swimming lessons compulsory in all Queensland schools.

"Rockhampton Regional Council is very supportive of this campaign and any measure that can be taken to increase awareness around water safety," she said.

 

L-R Cr. Cherie Rutherford, Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga and Mayor Margaret Strelow with an artists impression of the waterslide. Acess to the pool remains at $2 and also holds swimming lessons regularly.
Cr Stelow joins fellow mayor, Livingstone's Bill Ludwig, who backed the #SaveOurSchoolkids campaign which demands state-funded compulsory certified swimming lessons in the community's primary schools.

Cr Ludwig believes families disadvantaged by low income, or those with time-poor parents due to work commitments, would become the biggest winners in a Save Our Schoolkids campaign victory.

"A compulsory or universal schools-based swimming program would certainly provide a 'safety-net' to ensure no kids are missing out on the opportunity to learn these basic but vitally necessary survival skills," he said.

Cr Strelow said keeping access to the region's pools affordable provided more opportunities for learning programs.

"That's why we make our pools so affordable, with just a $2 entry to ensure our community and our kids have easy access to these facilities and learning programs and to have fun in a safe environment," she said.

margaret strelow newscorp saveourkidsqld swimming safety

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
