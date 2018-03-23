Saving local lives - cheaper than a cup of coffee

PASSION PROJECT: Tony Wren has thrown his support behind a national campaign to remind people of the importance of smoke alarms.

When fire took hold of Battery World Rockhampton in January 2016 Tony Wren experienced first-hand the heart ache caused by fire: so he has thrown his support behind a national campaign to remind people of the importance of smoke alarms.

While smoke alarm regulations differ from state to state there's one clear fact that doesn't: if you haven't got a working smoke alarm you are four times more likely to die in a residential fire than people with a working smoke alarm.

So for less than a cup of coffee 106 Battery World stores across Australia, including Rockhampton, are urging residents to put safety front of mind with their $1, 9 Volt, smoke alarm battery.

For the first time in six years, states with daylight savings align with those without - with everyone urged to change their smoke alarm batteries on April 1.

"Unfortunately our old store was completely destroyed but early warning allowed firies to get there quickly to reduce damage to other businesses," Tony said. "We don't want anyone to have to go through that experience.

"This year the changeover date also coincides with the Easter holidays so there's plenty of time to change batteries for your elderly relatives or neighbours. Even hardwired alarms need a backup battery.

"It can take just three minutes for a fire to take hold. Often the electricity goes out and statistics from the firies show, of people who died in a house fire over the last 10 years: more than half did not have a working smoke alarm, two thirds were over 65 or had a disability and nearly two thirds lived alone.

"Adding to that you are 57% more likely to suffer property damage or loss and 26% more likely to suffer injury - all because the smoke alarm is not working or you do not have one. People assume it will never happen to them."

Queensland smoke alarm laws are the toughest in the country with 85% of homes fitted with alarms compared to New South Wales and Victoria where it is estimated one on four homes do not have alarms. While legislation differs: all state fire authorities are in agreeance: that all levels of your home should have a smoke alarm and all bedrooms.

"Early warning saves lives and minimises property damage and a working smoke alarm does just that," Tony said. "They are vital; especially at night because when you are asleep you lose your sense of smell. A smoke alarm is your electronic nose and will alert you if there is smoke from a fire.

"Not only that but ask yourself or your landlord, 'how old is the smoke alarm in your house'? If they are older than 10 years they need replacing too. Where ever you sleep - even in your camper van or a RV - you need a working smoke alarm - and you need to change your battery now."

Battery World sells smoke alarm batteries for $1 all year round keeping safety affordable.