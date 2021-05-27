Savvy new way to earn airline points

Velocity members will now be able to rack up points at 7-Eleven stores. Picture: NCA NewsWire / James Gourley

Velocity members will now be able to rack up points at 7-Eleven stores when purchasing fuel and snacks.

The new partnership between Virgin Australia’s loyalty program and the major convenience retailer will allow customers to earn at the pump and spend in the sky.

All 7-Eleven products excluding tobacco will garner two Velocity points on every dollar spent, while premium petrol will attract two points per dollar and normal unleaded will be on a one-for-one basis.

Virgin’s latest partnership comes more than a year after its major fuel partner BP ditched the loyalty program in favour of rival Qantas’ Frequent Flyer program.

Now playing catch up, Virgin hopes more strategic partners within its loyalty program will assist its resurrection from the coronavirus pandemic.

Virgin chief executive Jayne Hrdlicka said the partnership would deliver loyalty members more opportunity to earn points to put towards future travel plans.

“Today (Thursday) is a really important marker for the great things that are yet to come with Velocity,” Ms Hrdlicka said.

“We have 10 million members who are going to be really excited to earn points.”

Velocity members will also be able to earn an additional 711 frequent flyer points on their first purchase at a 7-Eleven store.

Private Equity firm Bain Capital which acquired Virgin after it entered voluntary administration, placed great emphasis on the value of Virgin’s loyalty program as a future profit driver for the group beyond the pandemic.

Despite horizons of future growth, the new partnership has coincided with the airline axing 10 services bound to Melbourne as a result of the latest Covid-19 outbreak.

Ms Hrdlicka said the airline remains “flexible” and “dynamic” to cater to the changes in travel demands while the lockdown of the nation’s second largest city occurs.

She noted the priority is to keep communities safe, however lockdowns will be “business as usual” situation while the vaccination rollout continues.

“This is just business as usual for us until we get the country well enough vaccinated that we don’t have to take these sort of actions,” Ms Hrdlicka said.

“We think this lock down will be similar to others …”

7-Eleven chief executive Angus McKay said Velocity aligns with the retailers pursuits in offering a one-of-a-kind digital product which enables people to gain rewards when shopping on essential items.

“This new partnership allows us to continue to learn so that we can ensure we have what our customers want, when and where they want it,” he said.

“Our goal is to continue to be leaders in convenience.”

Velocity members have the ability to spend points at more than 200 retailers on its rewards store.

Originally published as Savvy new way to earn airline points