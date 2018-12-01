Menu
Joel Silver, 15, inspects a remote control car battery believed to have ignited a fire at his family's Meridan Plains home.
Joel Silver, 15, inspects a remote control car battery believed to have ignited a fire at his family's Meridan Plains home.
'Saw flames': Toy's exploding battery almost destroys house

Stuart Cumming
1st Dec 2018 3:27 PM | Updated: 5:06 PM
NEIGHBOURS jumped the fence with hoses ready as smoke poured from Sam Silver's suburban home.

Her kids Joel, Lilly and Ben were at their Kawana Forest home with dad Tony on Friday night when newly-installed smoke alarms started going off.

A battery from a remote control car had ignited in a storage cupboard under the stairs about 7.40pm.

Ms Silver, who was at a work Christmas party, said her daughter came downstairs, unsure if the alarm was in their home or next door.

Meanwhile, she said Mr Silver had noticed a toxic smell and seen a glow from behind the storage cupboard door.

 

A pile of household goods stored in the cupboard were destroyed.
A pile of household goods stored in the cupboard were destroyed.

He opened it to see flames coming from a pile of household goods.

Throw rugs from a nearby couch were quickly piled on to smother the fire.

"The whole house was full of smoke," Ms Silver said.

"The neighbours were all jumping over the fences with their hoses which was really good."

Mr Silver suffered minor burns to his right hand and the soles of his feet when extinguishing the fire.

He was taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital for treatment.

Ms Silver said she was relieved he had not been out picking her up when the fire started.

Burnt household goods including a camera, laptop, television and vacuum cleaner were strewn across the home's courtyard on Saturday.

Smoke damage was evident in the home but there was no apparent structural damage.

"Everyone is alive, that is the main thing," Ms Silver said.

She said it was a great example of the value of updating smoke alarms.

"About six months ago we replaced all of the old ones."

