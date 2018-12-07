Say thanks to fire, storm heroes with community day

RESIDENTS from Rockhampton and surrounding regions are being offered the chance to thank the heroes who fought the recent fires.

A free community event has been organised by Rockhampton Regional Council in partnership with the CQ Classic Car community at Gracemere's Cedric Archer Park, next weekend.

Michael Baxter from the CQ Classic Car community said he received an overwhelming response from people wanting to help out.

"This is our way of being able to show our thanks to the extraordinary emergency services personnel who really saved the day during those terrible fires,” he said.

"We always get people waving and honking as we drive through the region and I hope we see an even greater response when we take these local heroes to the Thank You event next weekend.”

Rockhampton Region mayor Margaret Strelow said the event is meant as a very small token of our appreciation, and a chance to personally thank our local emergency services and volunteers who protected our region.

"Of all disasters, last week's bushfires were one of the greatest threats we have ever faced,” Cr Strelow said.

"I cannot thank firefighters enough for working around the clock to control those fires, and ultimately saving our community from catastrophe.

"The extraordinary response from all emergency service personnel, our Local Disaster Management Group, residents who were evacuated and those who helped out, just reconfirms how well we pull together as a community. I want to thank everyone for their time, effort, and generosity.”

A Day to Say Thank You will begin at 10am next Saturday, December 15, and will include live music, face painting, jumping castle and amusements, food vans and a barbecue.

The CQ Classic Cars community has offered to chauffeur our local emergency service crews in style from the Dreamtime Centre to Cedric Archer Park, where everyone is invited to join in the community event and have their own opportunity to say thanks.

Local business are welcome to contribute to a raffle which will be drawn on the day by dropping their donations (gift vouchers or money) to City Hall by 5pm, Friday December 14. Tickets for the raffle can be purchased at the event.