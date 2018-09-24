Say 'yes' to the dress in new CQ bridal store

Next month Kara will open a new bridal boutique in East St with an exclusive stock of budget-friendly dresses only recently available in Australia.

THE last thing Kara Mason wants is for any bride to be worrying there won't be a gown for them to try on.

It's an experience so many women cherish, the moment they get to say 'yes' to the dress.

But shopping for the perfect dress can be stressful, especially if the store you're visiting doesn't have anything you can try on and twirl around in.

Creating an enjoyable and memorable dress shopping experience has been the driving force in over a year of planning behind Mason Bridal Boutique, the Rockhampton mum's new business opening early next month.

Ms Mason designed her own dress when she married earlier this year, but said it was because she couldn't find anything locally which suited her tastes.

The former hairdresser has been styling hair for bridal parties for two decades and said she had seen her fair share of weddings.

It's also given her a wealth of experience in the industry, which is why finding just the right suppliers was crucial to the new business.

Ms Mason will be the exclusive Central Queensland stockist for US brands which have only recently become available in Australia.

She said the budget-friendly dresses were also stylish and good quality - exactly what she had looked for in her own gown.

"Anyone who is a size 12+ always has that anxiety that they're going to walk into a bridal store and not be able to try anything on because they're not a size 6-8,” Ms Mason said.

The boutique will be about more than just a dress, with the business opening above Lily & Lotus wedding and event planning in East St.

"I want (brides) to be able to leave with a wealth of knowledge, not just a dress. It is incredibly overwhelming even for someone who knows a lot about it,” Ms Mason said.